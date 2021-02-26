Kannada Bigg Boss Winners From Season 1 to 7: Where Are They Now?

Kichcha Sudeep successfully completed seven seasons of the Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss and is gearing up for the launch of its new season. While the stage is being set for the grand premiere on February 28, here is a quick recap of all the former contestants, who bagged the winner title.

Season 1 winner: Vijay Raghavendra



Vijay Raghavendra was the first winner of Bigg Boss Kannada. He is currently dealing as a judge in a popular dance reality show 'Dance Karnataka Dance season 3' aired on a leading Kannada entertainment channel. Besides, He is also a prominent actor in the Kannada film industry.

Season 2 winner: Akul Balaji



Akul Balaji was the winner of season 2, Bigg Boss Kannada. Seasons after seasons, he remains to be one of the most-wanted anchors when it comes to hosting reality shows. He was last seen hosting the Anubandha awards.

Season 3 winner: Shruthi

The multilingual star actress cum politician won Bigg Boss Kannada season 3. She is currently enjoying her life with her family and is also seen in movies occasionally. Shruthi is the only woman to win the Bigg Boss Kannada title so far.

Season 4 winner: Pratham



Winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4, Pratham was the cynosure of all eyes during the season. With hopes of becoming a 'Brand' one day, Pratham is occasionally on news for his instant stints.

Season 5 winner: Chandan Shetty



The fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada was won by Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty. He is currently working on a few individual music projects and has also composed music for a few movies.

Season 6 winner: Sashi Kumar



Sashi was the winner of the BB Kannada 6. He recently underwent a massive body transformation and is set to make his silver screen debut. Sashi is also popular for his videos on agriculture in digital media and enjoys immense fame among the youth.

Season 7 winner: Shine Shetty



Shine bagged the winner title of last season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The actor, who was a prominent face of Kannada television, became even more popular for his stints in the reality show. He is currently busy with his film projects and expanding his food business.

