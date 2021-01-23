Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8: Sudeep Begins Promo Shoot

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 is all set to go on air soon. Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up to host the show. The actor shared a glimpse of his Bigg Boss shoot on his Twitter handle.

Tnx to all for luving and sharing ydays announcement.#VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa

___________________________ BigBoss season 8 soon.

Promo shoot in progress pic.twitter.com/lyBBSenH2B — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 22, 2021

There has been a lot of speculation over when Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 will begin and also which celebrities will enter the house as contestants. There were several names from the Kannada TV shows making the rounds including that of Jothe Jotheyali Actor Anirudh. However, he clarified he was not leaving the show and that Bigg Boss was not his cup of tea.

Now that the promo of Bigg Boss is out, the names of contestants will be be out soon.

