Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 Probable List Of Contestants

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 TV reality show which was postponed due to the corona menace is all set to begin in the third week of January on Colors Kannada. As per the buzz 16 celebrities are expected to take part in the show. And yet again, Kichcha Sudeep will host Kannada's most popular TV reality show.

As per the buzz, with little changes to the format considering the COVID measures in place, Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 will go on for 100 days as usual.

While there is a buzz that the makers have already finalised some eight contestants to take party in BB8 Kannada, some celebrity names are doing the rounds as confirmed contestants on social media.

It is not known whether this season of Bigg Boss will have only celebrities or even common persons. However, the names that are making heads turn on social media include Anirudh Jakaar of popular Kannada TV serial Jothe Jotheyali fame, news reader Heeregowdar, Divya, Drone Prathap, Tik Tok queen Sonu Gowda and Bindu Gowda. Although this could be the probable list of participants, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Bigg Boss has already started in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu and is nearing the finish line in Hindi and Telugu. It is a known fact that Kichcha Sudeep appeared on Telugu Bigg Boss and gave tips to the contestants on the show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

In the previous season of Kannada Bigg Boss, Shine Shetty, Ravi Belegere, Bhoomi Shetty, Deepika das, Kishen, Kuri Prathap, Vasuki Vaibhav, Harish Raj, Priyanka Chandrika, Chandan Achar, Chandana Ananthakrishna, Chaithra Koothur, Raju Talikote, Raksha Somashekar, jai Jagadeesh, Prithvi, Duniya Rashmi, Chaithra Vasudev, Gurulinga Swamy had taken part. Shine Shetty and Kuri Prathap emerged as Kannada Bigg Boss season 7 winner and runner up respectively.

Who do you want to see in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8? Let us know in the comments section below.