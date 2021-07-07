Kannada Bigg Boss 8 Contestants' Ugly Fight During Egg Task

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants are back to entertain the viewers. And guess what? The fights are back on the show. Yes! In tonight's episode of BBK8, viewers will get to watch the fight between Chnadrachud and Priyanka again. It is worth mentioning here that Bigg Boss assigns egg task to contestants. During the task, Divya Suresh is seen throwing an egg at Priyanka T. Around that time, Chandrachud pokes Priayank Thimmesh with his words and Priyanka hits back at him. Further, they get into a heated argument all over again.

Netizens are eager to watch tonight's episode as Chandrachud and Priyanka's fights are the most interesting ones in the second innings. This is the third time in this innings that Priyanka and Chandrachud have got into an ugly spat over a small issue. In the first innings. Chandrachud and Priyanka shared a good bond and supported each other in the first innings. But now, the equation between not just the two but all the contestants have changed. BBK viewers say that the tasks assigned by Bigg Boss over the last two days were boring. But looking at the latest promo released by Colors Kannada, viewers are now excited about something new and looking forward to it.

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 8 second innings is grabbing the attention of viewers. It appears the audience is hooked to their television sets during the Kannada Bigg Boss episodes.

By the way, the nominated contestants for third week's eviction include Aravind KP. Manju P, Vaishnavi, Divya S, Shamanth, Raghu, Prashanth S, Priyanka T, Chakravarthy Chandrachud.