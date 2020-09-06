BENGALURU: Kannada film industry actress Samyuktha Hegde has alleged that Congress leader Kavitha Reddy tried to abuse and attack her and her friends while they were doing a hula-hooping workout at a public park in Bengaluru wearing sports bra.

The incident took place at a park near Agara lake on Friday.

"The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake...There are witnesses and more video evidence I request you to look into this #thisisWRONG," Hegde said in a tweet tagging the city police, and posting the video.

In the video, Samyuktha and her friends can be seen arguing with Reddy, who then can be seen purportedly rushing towards one of the girls to attack her, but later calms herself down.

On Instagram, she talked about the whole incident. "We were doing hula hoop...the woman (Reddy) tried to attack us...this is wrong," she says adding that the objection was regarding her dress as she was wearing a sports bra and pants.

Reddy, on her part, said that she raised objections to the loud music in the park and also accused them of abusing the park guard and her.

"So Stripping off in Public for no real reason but only to do a live video and avoid going to Police Station is some Great deed? Abusing a poor Guard who works. all day long is the behaviour of so called Celebrity? Calling some one Bloody B***** for telling rules is Cool?" Reddy had tweeted.

"Abusing an ordinary hardworking guard is the quality of a B Grade Celebrity Samyukta Hegde! Elite High Class Mentality who can't follow rules but will abuse for stating rules...," she said in another tweet.