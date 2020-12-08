Kannada Actress Pramila Joshai Hospitalised

Senior Kannada actress Pramila Joshai was rushed to hospital following Illness. The actress who happens to be the mother of Kannada Heroine Meghana Raj and wife of Sundar Raj was taken to the hospital after she complained of unease, it is learnt.

Pramila Joshai is a senior Kannada actress and has worked in over 170 movies. The family is yet to recover from the shock following the demise of Meghana's actor husband Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Recently, Meghana gave birth to a baby boy who's been referred to as Jr Chiru by the Sarja and Raj family. Meghana had even declared that she would be making a comeback to the movies soon.

Here's wishing Pramila Joshai a speedy recovery.