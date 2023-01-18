Kannada Actor Manjunath Sanju Arrested For Running Prostitution Business

Bengaluru police arrested actor Manjunath Sanju for his involvement in a prostitute case.

Acting on a tip off, Sadhgunte police have arrested five persons including Manjunath in connection with the case.

Manjunath was named as the main accused in the case. He was the mastermind behind the operation of an application by creating fake accounts, the police said. Police are currently questioning him.

Manjunath acted in Neuron which was released in 2019. Since then, he had stayed away from acting.