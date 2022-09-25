Kanika Mann Eliminated, Meet Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Top 4 Finalists

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 grand finale will be aired tonight. Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, and Kanika Mann participated in the first task. Rubina rocked the first stunts with her outstanding performance, and Mohit took it up a notch and nailed it.

Kanika was seen getting scared while performing the task. When Rohit announced the results, he said Rubina completed the task in 4 minutes and 20 seconds, while Mohit did it in 6 minutes and 40 seconds, and Kanika finished the task in 11 minutes and 15 seconds. Kanika gets a fear fanda, while Rubina and Mohit reach the finale.

Jannat, Faisu, and Tushar participated in the second stunt. The stunt required contestants to collect coconuts from the tree and put them into a basket kept by the pool. Faisal's performs first and gets severely injured while performing the task. Faisal collects 4 coconuts, and later KKK12 host Rohit Shetty sends Faisal for a check up. Tushar goes next after Faisal and collects 3 coconuts. Jannat gets Fear Fanda for not completing the stunt and goes to the danger zone. Kanika and Jannat got into the danger zone. Kanika and Jannat perform the elimination stunt. Jannat completes the stunt in 8 minutes and 45 seconds, while Kanika removes only one flag. So Jannat wins the elimination stunts and Kanika gets eliminated from the show. Jannat, Faisal, Mohit, Rubina, and Tushar are ready for the KKK12 finale race. Let us wait and watch who will bag the trophy.