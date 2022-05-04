Karan Johar made a shocking announcement today. He said that Koffee With Karan is not returning with a new season. He shared a note that reads, "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning.. Karan Johar."

Koffee With Karan was first aired on 19 November 2004 and it was the second-longest-running talk show. The show ended its sixth and final season on 17 March 2019.

Here are some controversial topics discussed on Karan Johar's show.

Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar the flag bearer of nepotism.

Rakhi Sawant spoke about Mika Singh's sexual assault controversy and said Kisi kachrewali ki pappi le leta.

In Kofee with Karan show, Shah Rukh Khan said that there are chances of him waking up with Karan than waking up as Karan.

Salman Khan declared himself to be a virgin on Koffee With Karan show.

Once Twinkle Khanna said that Akshay Kumar has extra inches which Khan's doesn't have.

