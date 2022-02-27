Kangana's Lock Upp Show in Trouble Over Copied Content Concept

The City Civil Court of Hyderabad has imposed an ad-interim injunction order on Kangana Ranaut's show "Lock Upp." After a hearing and a review of the petitioner Sanober Baig's documentation, the order was issued. Sanober Baig is the only holder of the plot and script for the idea 'The Jail.'

The court also recorded a video clip from the trailer for 'Lock Upp,' concluding that the two films appear to be similar. Since the show was set to premiere on February 27, 2022, the court issued an order with an urgent notice preventing the show's broadcast on any electronic medium, social media, or other platforms.

Pride Media, through its owner Sanober Baig, owns the concept, which was written by Shaantanu Ray and Sheershak Anand and filed under the copyright legislation on March 7, 2018. The Film Writers Association has it registered.

Baig has documented how the concept was formed as well as detailed explanations of the concept, including the amount of money he expended at various phases of concept development. "I was stunned when I saw the said show's promo. I've known Endemol Shine's Abhishek Rege for a long time and we've met multiple times in Hyderabad to discuss the matter. "He promised that whenever the market improves, we'll get moving," Baig added.

Futher Baig said, "The show is similar to and an exact copy of our concept. I couldn't believe someone could plagiarise the notion so completely. We have petitioned the court for infringement of the copyright and obtained a stay order. If the infringement is proven, the defendant production houses will face sanctions under Sections 51 and 52 of the Copyright Act. I contacted the relevant firms and asked them not to proceed with the concept. They, on the other hand, turned a deaf ear and insisted that they had every right to stream according to the timetable. I had no choice but to seek redress through the judiciary. The notification has been issued on all parties concerned, and we have received acknowledgment of the same. If the show is televised, it will be considered a contempt of court. I have complete trust in the judiciary and am confident that justice will be done."