Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp Final Contestants List

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is the new reality show which will be hosted by the actress. The show is all set to kick start on February 27. The show will be telecast on MX Player and ALT Balaji. Lock Upp is making thr headlines since Kangana announced it. Netizens are eager to watch the show because it's for the first time that the actress would be hosting a reality show. The contestantss list for the show is making the rounds on social media platforms.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The concept of Lock Upp is that there will be a total of 16 celebrities who will be locked up in the jail and they should reveal their dark secrets to the world to escape elimination. The contestants will be jailed for 72 days.

So far, the Lock Upp makers have revealed the names of three contestants: comedian Munawar Faruqui, actress Nisha Rawal, and model Poonam Pandey. And the other rumoured contestants are Aditya Singh Rajput, Anushka Sen, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Harsh Beniwal, Urfi Javed, and Manav Gohil, among others. Now Baseer Ali has also joined the confirmed contestants list. Baseer Ali was the winner og Splitvilla season 10. In a recent interview, Baseer Ali revealed that he had been offered the show and that he wanted to be part of the show. So, let us wait and watch for updates of the show. Follow Sakshi Post to know more about Lock Upp.