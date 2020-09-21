Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is one of the stars who is well known for wearing her heart on her sleeve. She never steps back to share her thoughts and is quite open about her views. The 'Queen' heroine supported Payal Ghosh who has recently accused the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

Kangana took to her Twitter and made a series of tweets. She tweeted as, "Anurag is very much capable of doing what Payal Ghosh suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous. Phantom was full of womanisers many #MeToo accused, I supported those victims before also and liberals started smear campaigns against me."

In another tweet, she said that, "What Payal Ghosh says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, make an appointment for work and come home but force himself on you."

Kangana also wrote that, "Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy every day, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do."

Payal Ghosh took to her Twitter and tweeted that, "Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!"

Anurag Kashyap reacted to Payal Ghosh's tweet and wrote on his microblogging site as, "It took you so long to make an attempt to silence me. Never mind... in a bid to silence me, you have dragged another woman in this, despite being a woman. Please stick to the limits, Madame. All I want to say is all allegations are baseless."

He further tweeted that, "Whether it's my first wife or second, or a girlfriend... or all those actresses who worked with me... or all those female colleagues who have been working with me... I don't indulge in such behaviour in public or otherwise. Neither do I tolerate such behaviour."