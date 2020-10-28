A man allegedly stabbed a TV actress with a knife. The incident took place in suburban Andheri after the 29 year old television actress Malvi Malhotra turned down his marriage proposal. Police said that the accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, a producer, who was in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him. This led to an argument between them and the accused stabbed Malvi Malhotra with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled. She was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Versova police station's senior inspector Raghvendra Thakur said that, "We have registered an FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and are conducting an investigation into the case."

The actress in her statement said that, “she received a friend request from Singh on Facebook in 2019”. She accepted it and later chatted, they even met a couple of times. Singh wanted to marry her but she rejected the proposal. After refusing his proposal, she started ignoring him. Malhotra said in her statement that, "I was in Dubai for a shooting and returned to Mumbai on Sunday. I saw him waiting below my building, but I ignored him and went to my house." Singh stopped his car next to her and insisted that she talk to him, but as she ignored him, the accused removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed her thrice.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut extended her support to Malvi Malhotra and tweeted as, "This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small town strugglers who don’t have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed?” Tagging National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, Kangana added, “Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekha ji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith.”