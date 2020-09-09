BMC has now started the demolition of several illegal constructions at Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a 24-hour notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday seeking a reply on the illegal construction of office within the premises of her new building at Pali Hill in Bandra.

The 'Queen' actress alleges that the Maharashtra government is targeting her. She took to her Twitter and tweeted a series of tweets. She repeated 'Mumbai is PoK now' statement again. She wrote as, "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy." Here is the tweet.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Here are some other tweets.

Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter and tweeted that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that they may demolish the property. She tweeted, "They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors. I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property."

She tweeted as, "Now BMC has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger .... GO ON "

Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger .... GO ON ... pic.twitter.com/7MQRQ5h0qO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

The B-town actress said that she has done nothing illegal on her property. She further added that BMC should show the illegal construction with a notice.