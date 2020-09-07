MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by central security agencies ahead of her Mumbai visit, amid a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

The decision has been taken in view of a renewed threat to the actor after she spoke about drugs use among a section in the film industry following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel, a home ministry official said.

The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10-11 armed commandos with the protectee guarding in three shifts, with two or three Personnel Security Officers (PSOs) accompanying her round the clock and one security personnel deployed at her residence.

Kangana is at her family home in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali. On Sunday, the actor’s father had written to the Himachal Pradesh government, requesting security for her.

On Thursday, Kangana's verbal duel with Raut started after her “Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir” comment. She also said that sh feared Mumbai police and dubbed it as "movie mafia".

Later, Raut, in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana wrote an editorial asking her not to return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police, and sought an apology from her.

“This issue concerns the pride of Maharashtra and there will be no compromise on this front. Ranaut needs to apologise for her PoK remarks or she will face the music from our women’s wing,” he had said in the editorial.