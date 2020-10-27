Kangana Ranaut Calls Uddhav Thackeray 'Worst Product Of Nepotism'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut never steps back to share her thoughts and opinions. The 'Queen' actress criticised Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his comments at a rally and called him as the worst product of nepotism. She said her state Himachal Pradesh is the land of the gods not ganja fields.

The actor lashed out at Thackeray a day after his Dussehra address. He said that, "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." He had said he would get back PoK into India. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut tweeted that Mumbai is PoK and this led to a furore, drawing the battle-lines between the Shiv Sena and her.

Thackeray said that, "Those crying for justice for Bihar's son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son."

Kangana Ranaut in a video said that, "As a chief minister, you have let down an entire state only because you are angry with a woman who is of your son's age. You were very angry with me when I compared Mumbai with (Pok) after I was threatened because slogans of 'Free Kashmir' were raised there. Your 'Sonia Sena' had defended all that, that's why I had compared it with PoK." She said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had abused her and now it was Thackeray.

Kangana Ranaut said that, "Shame on you, I am your son's age. This is how you speak to a self-made single woman. Chief minister, you are the worst product of nepotism." She also took umbrage at Thackeray's reference to ganja fields' in Himachal Pradesh and said, "It is actually 'dev bhoomi', land of the gods. What I want to tell you is: governments come and go. You are just a government servant and the people of Maharashtra are not happy with you. Governments come and go but if a person loses respect, he can't get it back."

She added that, "Opportunities that Mumbai offered belong to everyone and both the Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai were her homes."

Kangana Ranaut has been raising her voice against the death of Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput and the alleged use of drugs in Bollywood. She also said the Maharashtra government was trying to put her in jail after a complaint against her at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country" through her provocative statements.