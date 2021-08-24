Kanchana 3 Actress Found Dead At Her Apartment

Kanchana 3 actress Alexandra Djavi was found dead in a room in her rented apartment in Goa. Kanchana 3, helmed by Raghava Lawrence had four heroines including Oviya, Vedhika, and Nikki Tamboli and the fourth one was Alexandra Djavi.

According to the police, she was found hanging in a room on Friday but it came to light very late. Police said that Alexandra might have committed suicide and they are investigating in all the possible angles to know the reason for her death.

Goa Police wrote to the Russian Embassy to appoint formal representatives to process medico-legal formalities. Russian consulate had informed the reporters that the post mortem of Alexandra would be conducted soon after the family representative of the late actress gave consent.

It is all known knowledge that in 2019, Djavi Alexandra filed a complaint against a photographer, who blackmailed her to sleep with him.