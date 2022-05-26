Kamal Haasan's Vikram Censor Report

Kamal Haasan's Vikram Receives U/A Certificate, Grand Release Through Sreshth Movies In Telugu States In 400+ Theatres

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj astonished one and all with the theatrical trailer of Vikram starring his favorite star Kamal Haasan, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Another star hero Suriya will appear in a powerful guest role in the movie scheduled for release on June 3rd. The film har completed its censor formalities and recieved U/A certificate.

Nithiin’s Sreshth Movies will be releasing the movie in Telugu states and they kick-started the promotions with the trailer. The film will be releasing in 400+ theatres across AP and TS.

Meanwhile, Nithiin’s father Sudhakar Reddy went to Chennai to meet Kamal Haasan. The producer cum distributor presented Kamal Haasan with Vikram’s Telugu poster.

The duo discussed about the movie and promotional strategy in Telugu. They are planning a grand event in Telugu with Kamal Haasan gracing the occasion, along with other team.

Anirudh Ravichander, Girish Gangadhar and Philomin Raj handled music, camera and editing departments respectively.

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya (cameo), Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, Shivani Narayanan and others

Technical Crew:

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Producers: Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran

Telugu Release: Sreshth Movies

Banner: Raaj Kamal Films International

Music Director: Anirudh Ravichande