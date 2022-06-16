Kamal Haasan to Use Vikram Earnings to Repay Loans

Kamal Haasan is enjoying the success of his latest release Vikram. The movie has earned more than Rs. 300 crore at the box office and the film turned out as a blockbuster. According to the reports, the film has got around Rs. 210 crore at the box office domestically and internationally it earned Rs. 105 crore. The movie is still doing well at the box office. Kamal Haasan was eagerly waiting for a superhit and now with Vikram, he delivered a blockbuster. He spoke with the media in Chennai on Monday and also revealed the box office numbers of the film.

He said, "If everyone should progress, you need a leader who doesn’t have to worry about the money. When I said that ‘I can earn Rs 300 crore in a snap’, nobody understood it. They thought that I was beating my chest. You can see how it’s coming (Vikram box office collection). I will repay all my loans, I will eat to my heart’s content and I will give whatever I can to my family and friends. After that, if I don’t have anything left, I will say I don’t have any more to give. I don’t have to pretend to help others by taking someone else’s money. I don’t want any grand titles. I just want to be a good human being".

Kamal Haasan is pretty happy with the success of Vikram and now he is going to repay all his loans and give money to his family.

Vikram is an action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil acted in the lead roles while Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, and Chemban Vinod Jose play supporting roles. Suriya's cameo in the film is outstanding. The film's soundtrack and score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan and editing done by Philomin Raj.

