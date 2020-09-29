Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to confer 'Bharat Ratna' to the legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who breathed his last on September 25. The Chief Minister said that, "As a tribute to the legendary singer for his outstanding contribution in the field of music and art, I request you to confer the Bharat Ratna on him."

YS Jagan also asserted that Lata Mangeshkar, Bhupen Hazarika, MS Subbu Lakshmi, Bismillah Khan, and Bhimsen Joshi have been awarded with Bharat Ratna.

Reacting to this, senior actor Kamal Haasan thanked YS Jagan's initiative demanding Bharat Ratna for SPB. He took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "Thank you Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh.' The honor you seek for our brother Shri.S.P.Balasubramaniam is a sentiment which true fans of his voice will echo, not only in Tamilnadu but throughout the whole nation." Here is the tweet.

Thank you Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh. @AndhraPradeshCM. The honour you seek for our brother Shri.S.P.Balasubramaniam is a sentiment which true fans of his voice will echo, not only in Tamilnadu but throughout the whole nation. pic.twitter.com/eSeC4MnR8p — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 28, 2020

The Chief Minister also wrote, "SPB's immense popularity and the deep impact he left on the global music industry in his 50 years of legacy can be gauged by the continuous flow of rich tributes from music aficionados all over the world."

The legendary singer sang more than 40,000 songs in different languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. The singer has been showered with several awards in his illustrious singing career. YS Jagan further added that, "Bharat Ratna will be the highest recognition to his remarkable work which has lasted for 5 decades and stays in our memory forever.”

On August 5, SPB was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus. After showing signs of recovery, the health condition of SPB deteriorated on Thursday. He passed away on Friday after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest.