Kamal Haasan Remuneration for Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is in its second week nominations. And Bb Tamil 6 viewers can't wait to know which contestant will be removed from the show in the first elimination processof the season.

In the first week itself, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 makers brought Myna Nandhini as a wild card entry. It seems like season 6 may be very different all the previous seasons. The 21 contestants in the Bigg Boss Tamil house, including wild card contestant, who entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 glass house are Amuthavanan, Asal, Ayesha, Azeem, Dhanalakshmi, Dinesh, Janany, Kathirravan, Maheshwari, Manikandan, Muthu, Nandhini, Nivaashiyni, Queency, Rachitha, Ram, Robert, Shanthi, Sheriina, Shivin and Vikraman.

Talking about nominations. The nominated contestants, who are in the danger of facing eviction this week are Vikraman, Shivin, Shanthi, Quency, Nivashini, Ayisha, Rachitha, Sherina, Azeem, Maheshwari, Ram and Dhanalakshmi.

We all know that Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is one of the hugely awaited shows on Tamil television. This is all thanks to host Kamal Haasan.

Kamal has a special fan for his style of hosting the show. Kamal Haasan has been hosting the Bigg Boss Tamil show for the past five seasons and for each season, makers can see an improvement in viewership.

Do you know how much is Kamal Haasan charging Vijay TV to host the show? As per sources Kamal Haasan is charging a whopping Rs 75 crores.

Reports say that Kamal Haasan has hiked his remuneration charges for season 6.

Even though these are estimated figures. Even if he did charge that much, Kamal is worth it. Why not? His latest movie Vikram mint gold at the box office. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates from the Bigg Boss Tamil house.