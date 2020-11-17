Kamal Haasan Recital Of Sri Sri Poem Stuns Tamil Bigg Boss Contestants

Legendary South actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has huge respect for iconic Telugu revolutionary poet Sri Sri. The poet's Maha Prasthanam is well known. Kamal Hassan recited a few poems from SriSri's poems in his "Aakali Rajayam" film.

Now, a video of Kamal Haasan reciting the Jagannadha Radha chakral from Sri Sri's Maha Prasthanam on Bigg Boss Tamil has gone viral and making waves on social media. In the video, the legendary actor is seen reciting Sri Sri's poetry in his landmark 1981 film by K Balachander, Aakali Rajyam. Even after 40 years since the movie released, Kamal Hassan still remembers the dialogues of the movie.

In the short video clip, Kamal Hassan is seen explaining the beauty of Telugu language to Tamil Big Boss contestants before reciting the poem. Kamal also translated the poem into Tamil for Bigg Boss contestants to understand.