Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram Release Date Locked

Universal hero Kamal Haasan and successful director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first film together titled Vikram is gearing up for theatrical release. The film is up for its theatrical release in the summer. The team released a press note stating to announce the release date on March 14th at 7 AM.

Vikram's First Glance was released on Kamal Haasan’s birthday to a thumping response. Billed to be an action thriller, the film features Vijay Sethupathi as the main villain. Fahadh Faasil will be seen in a power-packed role in the movie.

Besides playing the lead role, Kamal Haasan is also producing this movie in association with R Mahendran under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

Lokesh Kanagaraj managed to bring together three powerhouse performers - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil - for Vikram.

Apart from the star cast, the film also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, and Shivani Narayanan in supporting roles.

The technical crew of Vikram includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj.

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Shivani Narayanan and others

Technical Crew:

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Producers: Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran

Banner: Raaj Kamal Films International

Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander

Cinematography: Girish Gangadharan

Editor: Philomin Raj