Kamal Haasan Health Update

South Indian actor, Kamal Haasan tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. He took to his Twitter on Monday and wrote, "I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital It is time to realize that the pandemic is not over yet. Please be careful." Here is the tweet.

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

Ramachandra Medical Centre medical director Dr. Suhas Prabhakar said that Kamal Haasan was admitted to the hospital with complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and fever and now his health condition is stable.

Kamal Haasan told everyone who were in close contact with him over the last few days to get tested.

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Vikram’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

