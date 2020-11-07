Kamal Haasan Birthday Special: Unforgettable And Must Watch Kamal Movies

Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan. No he is an actor that every South Industry has owned up. Kamal worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and even Hindi films. He is a Tamilian but he's known for his versatile characters across film industries. Today he's the most sought after actor in the industry.

Sagara Sangamam: Kamal's takita Tadimi dance on the well made the audience hearts skip a beat

Ek Duje Ke Liye: This song will just tear your heart apart, especially the sad version and Kamal's performance will blow your mind away

Sadma: If there's one movie that finds a mention in every discussion around Kamal, it's Sadma.

Indian: Kamal took the Indian movies to the next level with this movie. The sequel is in the offing right now.

Viswaroopam:The spy killer was co-produced directed, written by the Ulaganayagan himself and the star cast has the likes of Shekar Kapur and Rahul Bose.

Chachi 420: Who would have thought there could be an Indian version of the Hollywood flick Mrs doubtfire starring Robin Williams. The Kamal-Tabu chemistry was crackling to say the least.

Here's wishing Kamal Haasan a very happy birthday.