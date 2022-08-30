Kamal Rashid Khan was arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. Mumbai Police said that he will be presented before Borivali Court today.

KRK is known for his controversial tweets and his main focus is on Bollywood celebrities. He is well known for his reviews, and predictions about the box office. Recently, he tweeted that Anushka Sharma is the reason for Virat Kohli's depression. In the tweet, he wrote that Virat is the first Indian cricketer who is having a problem of depression, and this is the result of getting married to an actress. He further stated that Anushka must have put in Virat’s mind that he is having the problem of depression.

KRK tweeted that he simply can’t understand, when ViratKohli himself is accepting that he is having a depression problem, then how he is in the team for Asia Cup 2022! He questioned are selectors also having depression problems.

