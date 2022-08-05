Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara Leaked

Finally, Kalyan Ram is back to bang with Bimbisara. Kalyan Ram's outstanding performance in Bimbisara amazed the audience. Netizens are praising Kalyan for his acting and say he picked the best script after a long gap. The storyline of the movie is that Bimbisara (Kalya Ram) is the Trigartala kingdom's cruel king. Bimbisara has a twin brother, Devadatta (Kalyan Ram) who is a generous person. Following his father's death, Bimbisara kills his own brother (Devadatta) in order to conquer the kingdom. Bimbisara's life will change as a result of the curse, and he will be sent into the world. How does Bimbisara cope with the modern world?

Unfortunately, Bimbisara got leaked on piracy websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and others for free watch. Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara has become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy after Sita Ramam. Anyway, Bimbisara makers are working on piracy websites. If come across any piracy copies of Bimbisara report them to the cyber cell.