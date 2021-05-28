Nandamuri Kalyan Ram released the first look and title of his new project-Bimbisara, on the occasion of the 98th birth anniversary of his grandfather, the legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on Friday. Bimbisara, is a period drama directed by Mallidi Vasisht. The film will also feature Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon in key roles.

The actor is introduced as a 'barbaric king', sitting on a pile of corpses in the middle of a battleground. In his hand, he holds a bloodied sword and the video ends with the tagline -"A time travel from evil to good."

Here is the first look:

In a mythical land lost to history,there lived a barbarian King. This is his tale. Presenting #Bimbisara https://t.co/XRlLRatHVV — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) May 28, 2021

Hari Krishna K under the NTR Arts banner has produced the film. The technical team includes editor Tammiraju, art director Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematographer Chota K Naidu, and music director Chirantan Bhatt who had earlier provided music for Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Further details about the movie's release are awaited. Ram's last release was the 2020 film Entha Manchivaadavuraa directed by Satish Vegesna of Sathamanam Bhavati fame. Kalyan Ram is the second son of Nandamuri Harikrishna and the grandson of the late NTR.

Before releasing the first look the actor paid tributes to his grandfather NT Rama Rao by calling him their pride and fame.

Young tiger Jr NTR who is also his stepbrother paid tributes to the legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

