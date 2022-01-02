Kalyaan Dhev's Super Machi Theatrical Release on Sankranthi

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev who ventured into films with Vijetha will next be seen in Super Machi. Rachita Ram plays the leading lady in the wholesome entertainer directed by Puli Vasu.

The makers today announced to release the movie worldwide for Sankranthi on January 14th. The announcement poster sees the lead pair in super-stylish avatars. Both appear jubilant here in black outfits.

The film’s teaser that was released for Diwali made good impression.

Puli Vasu is directing the film touted to be a wholesome entertainer, while Rizwan is producing it under the banner Rizwan Entertainments. S Thaman is the music director.

Cast: Kalyaan Dhev, Rachitha Ram, Naresh VK, Rajendra Prasad, Posani Krishna Murali, Pragathi, Ajay, Mahesh, Shariff, Satya

Crew:

Writer & Director: Puli Vasu

Producer: Rizwan

Banner: Rizwan Entertainment

Co-producer: Kushi

Executive Producer: Manoj Mavella

Music: SS Thaman

Cinematography: Shyam K Naidu

Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh

Art Director: Brahma Kadali

Lyrics: KK

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar