Kalaavathi From Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Hits 50 Million Views

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s most awaited flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s musical promotions were started on humongous note with the lyrical video getting thumping response and then smashing all existing records. It already broke highest views record in 24 hours with record number of likes.

Kalaavathi song has conquered another accomplishment. It has reached 50 million mark and is trending in YouTube. It is indeed the fastest first single to reach 50 Million views in Tollywood.

The song that went viral on all the social media platforms has topped the music charts in all the music applications as well. S Thaman scored music, while Sid Sriram sung the song and Anant Sriram penned the lyrics. Music lovers are showing their penchant for the song, while netizens are expressing their love by making reels etc. Saregama acquired music rights of the movie for a staggering price which is highest in Mahesh Babu’s career.

Keerthy Suresh played the leading lady in the film billed to be a family action entertainer.

The film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of art department.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is currently being filmed in Hyderabad. The film is scheduled for release on 12th May, 2022.