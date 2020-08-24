Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is going to share screen space with Chiranjeevi in his forthcoming flick 'Acharya'. The latest we hear is that the 'Chandamama' heroine has decided to resume the shoot of 'Acharya' either in the middle of October or November. As of now, Acharya has become her priority. A couple of days ago, there were reports that Kajal Aggarwal got engaged to a businessman and she will soon enter wedlock. Kajal neither agreed nor declined the rumours of her engagement. Sources say that she wants to complete the shooting of Acharya as early as possible so that she can fully concentrate on her wedding plans.

Kajal wasn't the first choice to play the female lead in 'Acharya'. It was Trisha who was supposed to play the lead role but she bowed out of the project due to some unknown reasons. Kajal and Chiranjeevi worked together for the film, Khaidi No 150 and the audience loved the chemistry between them.

On the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday, the makers of'Acharya' have unveiled the first look and motion poster of the film. They went instantly viral on the internet as well as received immense love and appreciation from all quarters. 'Acharya' is aiming to release next year during Summer. The makers haven't announced an official release date of the film. The theatres across the country have been shut since March and the fate of many huge budget movies hangs in the balance.

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and is produced by Ram Charan under the Konidela Productions banner.