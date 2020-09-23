Is Kajal Getting Married Or Not?

Her fans might not be worrying about her marriage as they want her to entertain them on screen more and more. But the constant gossip about Kajal Aggarwal's marriage did make them ask the question, "Is she getting married or not?"

The actress has been maintaining her silence from long about her personal life. She always maintained that she would speak about her marriage and love life, only when there is something important to share.

Recent gossips have stated that the actress got engaged to Businessman Gautham from Mumbai. Neither her family members nor her publicist team responded to these reports. They seem to have grown immune to all of them.

Kajal Aggarwal laughed off about them and did not answer. We heard that she asked her family members to give her one more year to finish off her pending projects before seriously considering marriage.

She is part of Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan in the direction of Shankar, Acharya in the direction of Koratala Siva with Megastar Chiranjeevi. And she could be part of a Pawan Kalyan's new film, as well. As these are big films, she doesn't want to take any risk with them and finish her work sincerely, say sources. For more latest updates, stay tuned to Sakshi Post!