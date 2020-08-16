Sizzling actress Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in the film, Indian 2. She is one of the most talented actresses in the South Indian film industry. We have heard many rumours about the marriage of Kajal Aggarwal. A few months ago, there were a lot of rumours that Kajal's parents are looking for a suitable match and they want the actress to settle down by the end of this year. If reports are to be believed, Kajal is said to be engaged to a person named Gautham.

Kajal wants her personal life to be private and the news of her engagement has been kept under wraps. Kajal has so many close friends in Tollywood but her best friend seems to be Bellamkonda Srinivas. It is being speculated that Bellamkonda Srinivas has attended her engagement party but we don't what is the truth.

Kajal and Bellamkonda were seen together in 'Sita' but it failed to rake in profits. Kajal is going to share screen space with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2 directed by Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Apart from Kajal, Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu and Delhi Ganesh in significant roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.