HYDERABAD: Tollywood beautiful actress Kajal Aggarwal has now become Kajal Kitchlu. The 'Darling' heroine married Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 and it was a private ceremony. Now the adorable couple is enjoying their honeymoon period in Maldives.

Ever since the news of Kajal Aggarwal's marriage broke out, the lovely actress has been sharing some of the adorable photos on her Instagram. We have seen pictures of Kajal Aggarwal from her Haldi ceremony, marriage, Karwa Chauth celebrations, etc. And now, the gorgeous lady shared her honey moon pictures on social media. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a red coloured dress. She donned a floral printed spaghetti strap beach outfit and it has a thigh high list and quirky neckline. Here are the photos.

In one of Kajal Aggarwal's Insta posts, she shared her beach essentials. Here is the pic.

Gautam Kitchlu shared a photo on his Instagram and wrote, "Grateful for being able to travel again while taking necessary precautions. Slowly steadily we inch back towards normalcy. My affinity towards beautiful spaces seems to continue."

Here are a few more photos from Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. Koratala Siva is the captain of the ship. She will also be seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar.