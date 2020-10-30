Kajal Aggarwal Looks Cute In Haldi Ceremony!

Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is marrying Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. The wedding festivities began on Thursday afternoon. Fans and family members are sharing the photos of Kajal Aggarwal that appear to be from her Haldi ceremony. She looked super cute in yellow coloured outfit whereas Gautam Kitchlu donned a white kurta and black coloured Nehru jacket. Here are a few photos from the haldi ceremony of the 'Chandamama' heroine.

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo on her Instagram in which one could see her showing off mehendi on her hands. She captioned the photo as, 'Kajgautkitched'. Here is the photo.

A few days ago, Kajal announced that she is going to marry 'Gautam Kitchlu' on October 30 through a social media post. She took to her Instagram and wrote as, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."