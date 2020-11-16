Kajal Aggarwal Honeymoon Expenditure: How Much Did Gautam Kitchlu Spend On Maldives Trip?

Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal recently tied the knot with her entrepreneur fiance Gautam Kitchlu in a low key ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members of the couple. While pictures of the wedding made it to social media, what's grabbing the headlines is the honeymoon photos of Kajal and Gautam in Maldives.

Kajal's instagram is flooded with photos of her honeymoon. Gautam, we learn, has literally splurged on his honeymoon and let his wife Kajal indulge in the luxury. They stayed at the famous Conrad resort in the Maldives with scenic water villas.

But what caught everyone's attention and made girls go green with envy were the underwater room pictures from Maldives that Kajal shared on her instagram. Kajal no doubt is busy flaunting the best of holiday clothes in all her pictures. On the other hand, we can't help but take notice of the location where the honeymooning couple are put up.

And if you are wondering how much Gautam would have spent on his honeymoon, here's what we heard As per the buzz, Gautam Kitchlu spent a whopping Rs 40 lakhs on his honeymoon trip. Kajal Aggarwal's honeymoon expenditure is sure to have made your jaws drop yeah? Anyway, all we can say is the actress is one lucky girl.