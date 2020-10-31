Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Married, See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in an extravagant manner at a plush hotel in Mumbai amidst close friends and family members adhering to COVID-19 rules and regulations. Now, the photos of newly weds are going viral on social media. Fans and friends are congratulating the couple.

Kajal Aggarwal looked fabulous and stunned all and sundry in her desi bride look. She picked a heavily embroidered lehenga and teamed it up with two dupattas, one of the dupattas, she draped on her shoulder and the other one on her head. The red coloured outfit gave her a damn pretty look. Coming to her accessories, she added an ornate matha patti and a stack of red bangles and gold kaleeras. She picked gold choker necklace, matching earrings and a nose ring.

Gautam donned a cream coloured bandhgala kurta and churidar pants. The intricate embroidery on the kurta gave a royal vibe to Gautam's look. He added a blush pink and cream embroidered dupatta along with pagdi. Here are a few photos, don't miss.

After marriage, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam will be moving into a new house in mumbai. A couple of days ago, the 'Singham' lady took to her Instagram stories and shared a pic of their living room and asked fans for some tips to make it better. Recently, Gautam Kitchlu also shared photos of their new house on his Instagram profile. Here is the photo.