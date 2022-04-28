Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Review, Rating

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal hit theatres across the globe today. The film was helmed by Vignesh Shivan and produced under the banner Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios.

Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant movies owns the distribution rights of KRK. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prbahu in key roles. So, how's the movie? Read on to find out.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Plot: KRK revolves around the life of Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi) who falls for two women at the same time—Nayanthara plays Kanmani Ganguly while Samantha's character is named Khatija. Rambo is two timing but the comedy that follows is hilarious.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Review / Analysis

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is old wine in a new bottle. We have seen innumerable movies based on love triangle. But what makes this movie different is the way director Vignesh Shivan has handled the script. I am not revealing the story here because there's no fun in that.The film is a done to death concept, yet what keeps the ship afloat is the trio, with their stellar performances. The lame jokes too evokes laughs from the audience, thanks to the actors' performances.

Verdict: Vighesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a time pass movie. Watch it just for fun.