Popular filmmaker and cinematographer KV Anand who directed superhit movies like Kana Kandaen, Maattrraan, Kavan, Kaappaan, etc., breathed his last on Friday at around 3 am in Chennai. According to publicist Riaz Ahmed, Anand suffered a massive cardiac arrest. The sudden death of 54-year-old KV Anand came as a huge shock to the Tamil film industry. Condolences have been pouring in from all quarters for Anegan's director.

KV Anand started his career as a freelance photojournalist and later worked as an assistant cinematographer in movies like Gopura Vasalile, Amaran, Devar Magan, and Thiruda Thiruda.

His first movie as cinematographer was Thenmavin Kombath and he won National Film Award for Best Cinematography for his work in the film. Some of his super hit movies as a cinematographer are Nerukku Ner, Mudhalvan, Boys and Sivaji: The Boss, etc. In 2005, Anand turned film director with the critically acclaimed Kana Kandaen. Later, he directed many films like Ayan, Maattrraan, Anegan, etc. His last film was Kaappaan which starred Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa and Poorna.

Sorrowful condolences pour in for the director's death. Here are the tweets made by filmy celebs.

Allu Arjun took to his Twitter and wrote that KV Anand was a wonderful cameraman, brilliant director.

