K Pop Fans Can't Stop LOLing Over EXO Suho, NCT Taeyong Missing Tag

Red Velvet Seulgi made her solo debut with her album 28 Reasons which also features a title track by the same name. She performed "28 Reasons" on Show! And Music lovers and fans can't get enough of it and loving it.

Even other K-pop stars have started cheering for her and congratulated her on her solo debut.

EXO's Suho and NCT's Taeyong caused laughter as they cheered on Red Velvet Seulgi's solo debut, but forgot to tag her.

Many of her fellow K-Pop artists including Sunmi, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, fellow Red Velvet members Yeri and Wendy, Cosmic Girls's Eunseo, and BLACKPINK's Jisoo gave Seulgi a shoutout via their Instagram stories.

Seulgi in return thanked them and re-grammed their posts, showing love. But Seulgi wasn't able to see Suho and Tayong's story. So she couldn't re-gram their stories. But when she found out about this whole thing Seulgi wrote in another story post, "Suho Oppa, Taeyong, thank you for your congratulations, but please just tag me next time kekekekeke. I didn't see your posts until it was too late TT."

This hilarious interaction has made the camps in both EXO and Red velvet smile.