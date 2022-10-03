K Drama Nominated For 50th International Emmy Awards

International Emmy Awards 2022 has released the nominations for the year. And all the movies and dramas seem to be from international cinema only.

Each and every movie struggle to make it to the biggest awards like Emmy. Not many will get the chance. Some don’t even consider the nomination. Being in Nominations itself is a big achievement for any movie. One such achievement was made by the South Korean Television series “The King’s Affection”.

The movie was listed in International Emmy Nominations under the “Telenovela” category.

The King's Affection is a South Korean television series starring Park Eun-bin, Rowoon, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Byung-chan, Bae Yoon-kyung, and Jung Chae-Yeon.

Plot:

During the Joseon Dynasty, the Crown Princess Consort gives birth to twins but sends the girl away to spare her life. Years later, the twin son dies in an accident and his sister must assume his identity and throne, all while hiding her true self.

The 50th International Emmy awards will take place on November 21, 2022, in New York City.