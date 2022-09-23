K Drama Actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin Give Major Couple Goals

The most adorable couple in the South Korean industry is Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been the IT couple ever since they announced their relationship in 2015.

They recently starred in the omnibus drama 'Our Blues', though not opposite each other.

Recently, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin were spotted in Paris. The couple was seen having a gala time together, and their photos of having dinner and walking together have gone viral as fans really love and adore the couple.

Fans of the duo are now eagerly waiting to see them take their relationship to the next level. We can't wait to hear the wedding bells too.

