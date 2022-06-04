This K Drama Actor is Considered the Shah Rukh Khan of Korean Film Industry

Technology is connecting people beyond geographical locations like never before. One of the best mediums which have crossed the barriers of place is entertainment in general and music in particular. People from all parts of the world enjoy movies and music, irrespective of the language.

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown, Korean movies and music have seen a huge rise in consumption. They are the go-to for entertainment after Hollywood movies across the world.

One of the most popular Korean actors is Lee Min Ho. For the unversed, this K actor is considered as the SRK of the Korean movie industry because of his immense popularity, especially among girls. Everyone is going crazy over him.

Who is Lee Min Ho?

Lee Min Ho is a popular South Korean actor. He is also a multifaceted actor as he is also a singer, model, creative director and businessman. At the beginning of his acting career, he played side characters. He first debuted as a lead in Secret Campus and shot to the limelight with the 2008 series Boys Over Flowers.

Apart from this, he has also worked in other shows including Personal Space, City Hunters, Ask The Stars & Many More.

As a child, Lee wanted to become a football player and was also selected for the junior football class of manager and ex-professional player, Cha Bum-Kun.

Relationships

Lee was in a brief relationship with Park Min-Young in 2011. The two worked together in City Hunter. They broke up shortly after that due to their hectic schedules.

After Park Min Young, Lee was in a relationship with singer and actress, Bae Suzy. They were photographed on numerous occasions during their relationship and seem to be head over heels in love. However, they broke up in 2017 and the reason still remains unknown.

