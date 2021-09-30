Jyotika's Udanpirappe OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video This Dasara

Udanpirappe is the second of a four-film collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Suriya’s 2D Entertainment

Directed and written by Era Saravanan and starring Jyotika, Sasikumar and Samuthirakani in lead roles, the heart-warming family drama will exclusively premiere on 14th October 2021 in Tamil and Telugu (Raktha Sambandham) on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories

India, 30th September 2021: After the successful launch of Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA), Amazon Prime Video announces the exclusive global premiere of Udanpirappe on October 14, 2021, second of the four-film collaboration with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Commemorating her illustrious journey in the film industry and a landmark moment of her career, Udanpirappe is Jyotika’s 50th film as an actor. Directed and written by Era Saravanan, the highly-anticipated family drama stars an ensemble cast including Jyotika, Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Kalaiyarasan, Soori and others.

Weaving a strong thread of family ties in an emotionally powerful narrative, Udanpirappe is a deep-rooted story about sibling love, relationships and emotions.

Udanpirappe is produced by Suriya-Jyotika, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, cinematography by Velraj, edited by Antony L Rueben and music composed by D Immam.

Udanpirappe is all set for an exclusive global premiere in Tamil and Telugu (Raktha Sambandham) on 14th October, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.