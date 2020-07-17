It is truly adorable when your loved ones go that extra mile for you, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the gesture makes it extra special. Isn't it?

Badminton player Jwala Gutta made her way to Chennai from Hyderabad to be by the side of her boyfriend, Vishal Vishnu for his birthday.

The Netru Indru Naalai star is celebrating his 36th birthday today, July 17 and fans have been pouring in their wishes for the star.

Vishnu with an adorable picture with Jwala captioned as "My bday surprise" and the couple can be seen all smiles.

My bday suprise...😁@Guttajwala pic.twitter.com/HPURz48K80 — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) July 16, 2020

Jwala had come to Chennai last week only to spend time with her boyfriend. According to an entertainment report, there was a small cake-cutting ceremony too in the presence of his family members on the occasion of his birthday.

Jwala on her Twitter handle also shared their picture and wished him on his day.

"Happy birthday baby (sic)," she wrote in the picture.

The two made their relationship public last year sharing pictures of the couple.

Vishnu Vishal was earlier married to Rajini and they have a three-year-old son named Arya. He announced in 2018 that he was legally divorced.