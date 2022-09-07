Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Put Off, Fans Disappointed

Justin Bieber halted his Justice World Tour yet again owing to "exhaustion" and stated that he wants to focus on his health. After recovering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the singer performed six live shows in Europe and Brazil. On October 18, Justin was scheduled to perform in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Earlier, Justice World Tour began in March of this year, although he had to postpone his North American tour due to his health issue. He has 70 concerts scheduled across South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe until March 2023.

Justin had recently said that he wanted to "relax and recover." He sent a message on Instagram early Wednesday informing his fans that the planned concerts had been cancelled. "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and my team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil,” said Justin Bieber's Instagram post.

Later he posted about his health, saying, "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this exclamation point I love you all passionately."