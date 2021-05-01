Justin Bieber Joins Hands With BTS, Army Thrilled

A pop-bomb is about to blast. Get ready to hear this from powerful musical giants. It's a dream for Beliebers as well as the Army. A collaboration between two musical titans would sound surprising. However, that dream is about to become a reality.

Justin Bieber and K-pop superstars BTS are collaborating on a new song, as per the latest buzz. "They are taking their time on it and going to make sure it is released right."

According to a Page Six source, the forthcoming collaboration track will be part of Bieber's latest No. 1 Billboard 200 album Justice Deluxe Edition.

Surprisingly, the Beliebers and Army are unsurprised by this massive alliance. They think this powerpack merger between Justin Beber and BTS is a result of record labels.

Earlier this month, BTS 'record label HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment had bought Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings for USD 1.

Army, already knows that Jungkook always shares Bieber's popular tunes like 2U and 10,000 hours. Even Justin wished Jungkook on his birthday in 2019.