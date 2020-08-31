Rhea Chakraborthy has been almost convicted by one section of media and political support seems to be with that section as well. On the other hand, this political support seems to be directed at weakening image of Maharashtra Government than gaining any justice for Sushanth Singh Rajput.

There is a media urgency at work to announce Rhea as the culprit and Sushanth's family believe that she had lot more to do than what meets eye in the death case of their child.

But the rush to convict her and dissect every word she tries to speak seem publicly, have become worrisome. The media is not letting her family have to a personal life and that has made Manchu Lakshmi to come out and support Rhea.

She said she wants to see the truth to prevail rather than concocted stories. She said she supports both Sushanth Singh Rajput and Rhea. She commented that media trail on one person and blame game cannot equate to justice.

She asked those media outlets that have made it their obsession to find loopholes in Rhea's speeches or answers to back off and let CBI do their job. She commented that she is ashamed of her colleagues for maintaining silence even though media is aggressively trying to berate the Indian Film Industry as a dangerous place with drugs and inhuman.

Manchu Lakshmi objected to the generalisation in media's portrayal of Bollywood and film industry, as she found it to be agenda based than truth based propaganda.

After Manchu Lakshmi, Tapsee Pannu tweeted as, "I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity." Here is the tweet.