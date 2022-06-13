Jungkook Pays Tribute to ARMY on BTS 9th Anniversary

Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS is celebrating its 9th anniversary today. The BTS ARMYs across the world have been eagerly waiting for the comeback of BTS as the Bangtan Boys didn't share any updates for the last two months.

After the release of the Album Proof and the title song ‘Yet To Come’ on June 10, the boy band is sending their love and are staying in touch with the fans one or the other day, sharing the glimpses of BTSFESTA2022 to thank BTS ARMY for being with them over 9 years.

BTS members always say that they are nothing without their ARMY. The Bangtan Boys never miss a chance to thank them and help them in every possible way. And on the eve of the 9th anniversary, every BTS member took to social media and thanked the army.

The maknae of the BTS did it in a different and interesting way. Jungkook has posted a picture in which one could see the phrase "BTS loves ARMY Forever" written on the sand and fans are going gaga over it. Even fans started showering tons of love on BTS members through social media.

