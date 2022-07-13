JungKook Becomes Fastest K-Pop Member To Cross 3M Followers In Just 142 Days On Spotify

BTS Golden Maknae Jungkook has got one more record. Yes! What you read is right. We all know that he enjoys an incredible fan following. Now, the fans of Jungkook are going gaga over the new record of their bias.

Now, he has proven his popularity on the world’s biggest music streaming platform Spotify with his solo songs Euphoria, Stay Alive, and his latest collaboration song, Left And Right with Charlie Puth.

Jungkook became the fastest Asian, Korean and K-Pop artist to surpass 3 million followers on Spotify in just 142 days. He achieved this greatest level with only two songs ‘Stay Alive’ and ‘Left And Right’.

